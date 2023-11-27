Karpus Management Inc. Sells 110,396 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110,396 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 142,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KTF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,970. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

