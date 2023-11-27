Karpus Management Inc. Sells 3,671 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $23,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BSTZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.88. 126,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,835. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $378,008.92. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 152,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,390.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

