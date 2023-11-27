Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 223 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.59. 164,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,693. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

