Karpus Management Inc. Sells 473,145 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,145 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $26,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth $179,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $183,833.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,046,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,180,375.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,663,673 shares of company stock worth $54,498,525 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

ECAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.44. 373,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,484. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

