B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 4,040 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.23. 124,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

