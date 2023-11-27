Karpus Management Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,024,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III accounts for 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 4.44% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $33,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of MYI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 138,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

