Karpus Management Inc. Has $28.36 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II comprises 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $28,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. 143,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,846. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

