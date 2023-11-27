Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 1,092,815 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092,815 shares during the period. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $39,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

FINS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. 5,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,263. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th.

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.