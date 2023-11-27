Soros Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $1,659,490.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,849,293.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $1,659,490.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,849,293.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,317,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,109 shares of company stock worth $64,590,107. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.49. The company had a trading volume of 366,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.28. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

