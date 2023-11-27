Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

NFLX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $479.10. 674,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.64. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

