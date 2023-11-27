Soros Fund Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,803,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $118.46. 798,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,934. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.20. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.