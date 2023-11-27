Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,820 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Transphorm were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGAN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Transphorm by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Transphorm during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Transphorm in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Transphorm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Transphorm in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transphorm stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,828. Transphorm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Transphorm ( OTCMKTS:TGAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Transphorm had a negative net margin of 189.65% and a negative return on equity of 114.30%. On average, analysts predict that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Transphorm from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

