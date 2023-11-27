Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lessened by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $73,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.95. 263,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,764. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

