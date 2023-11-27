Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Genuine Parts by 55.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 130,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average of $151.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

