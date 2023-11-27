BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,787,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,720 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniVest Fund accounts for approximately 1.4% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $45,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,017. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

