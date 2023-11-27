Meritage Group LP Sells 191 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meritage Group LP lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 34.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,501,000 after buying an additional 88,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.77. 360,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

