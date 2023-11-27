50,000 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.14. 1,122,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.68 and its 200-day moving average is $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

