Meritage Group LP Lowers Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Meritage Group LP cut its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 260.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $1,600,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CDAY traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,241.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

