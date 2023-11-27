Meritage Group LP Makes New $250,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 257,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,169. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average is $101.16.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

