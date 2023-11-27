OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 3.6%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.57. 764,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,930,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

OPKO Health Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.84.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,699,870 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 635,000 shares of company stock valued at $812,500. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 346,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 331,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

