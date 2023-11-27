PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Purchases C$97,080.00 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,080.00.

Andrew Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Andrew Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,300.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Andrew Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Andrew Phillips acquired 3,900 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,979.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 1.7 %

PSK stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,044. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$19.55 and a 1 year high of C$26.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.70.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$133.10 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.929666 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PSK. ATB Capital boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.73.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

