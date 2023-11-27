Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 3.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $298.11 and last traded at $296.94. 803,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,551,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.75 and a 200 day moving average of $259.45. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $6,384,347 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

