Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Price Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $430.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as high as $385.84 and last traded at $385.24. 454,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 679,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.32.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 386,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.91.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

