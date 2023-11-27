First Digital USD Price Tops $1.00 (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $776.65 million and approximately $2.02 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 777,601,972 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 778,626,247.77. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99922763 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,630,118,173.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

