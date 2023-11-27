iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $786,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $155.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.10.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.