MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

MYDA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

KRTX stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,823. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.53.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

