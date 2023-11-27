Fort L.P. Sells 137 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.43. 279,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $387.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
