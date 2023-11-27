Fort L.P. Sells 137 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.43. 279,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $387.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.