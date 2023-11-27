KM Capital Management Ltd. Sells 12,769 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

KM Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.36. 43,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,173. The company has a market cap of $569.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

