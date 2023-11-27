Meritage Group LP Invests $298,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. CDW makes up approximately 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 284.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,752,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 789.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,057. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

