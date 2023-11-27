Meritage Group LP Buys New Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,256,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,046,000. TransUnion comprises about 7.1% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meritage Group LP owned 1.68% of TransUnion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after buying an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,735,000 after acquiring an additional 108,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,578,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,276,000 after acquiring an additional 436,261 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.25. 1,044,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,178. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.