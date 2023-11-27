Meritage Group LP Buys New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $526.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,441. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.20.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Argus started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

