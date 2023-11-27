Soros Fund Management LLC Buys 350,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $31,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,889,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,626 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,938,000 after purchasing an additional 784,010 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $125,656,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,810,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 259,132 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,887,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,872,736. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

