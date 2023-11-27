Soros Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Soros Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vail Resorts worth $19,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.
Vail Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $4.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.17. 116,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,255. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 125.04%.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
