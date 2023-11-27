Meritage Group LP Boosts Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period. nCino comprises approximately 1.4% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meritage Group LP owned 1.54% of nCino worth $51,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of nCino by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 100,499 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 160,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,625,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.