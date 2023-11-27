753 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 753 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up about 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,150. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.66.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

