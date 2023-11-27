Meritage Group LP Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Northern Trust accounts for about 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,017,000 after buying an additional 1,193,344 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,929. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.