Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 254,212 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Soros Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,988,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,212 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,281,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 709,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after buying an additional 464,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,863,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. 893,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,937. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. B. Riley cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

