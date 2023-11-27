TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Meritage Group LP’s 5th Largest Position

Meritage Group LP trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 8.5% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Meritage Group LP owned about 0.62% of TransDigm Group worth $305,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $180,823,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.54.

TDG stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $973.49. 43,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,095. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $599.42 and a twelve month high of $1,013.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $879.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $864.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total transaction of $19,775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,870 shares in the company, valued at $185,758,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,141 shares of company stock worth $95,297,122 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

