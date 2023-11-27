Meritage Group LP Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,734,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,590,000. Progressive accounts for approximately 6.4% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after acquiring an additional 361,856 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

PGR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.62. 684,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,156. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $164.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average of $137.97. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,021 shares of company stock worth $8,028,487. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

