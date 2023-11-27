KM Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,955 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 229,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

