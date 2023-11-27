KM Capital Management Ltd. Sells 30,633 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

KM Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 201,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,209. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.