ICONIQ Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ICONIQ Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.29. 1,386,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,126. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $317.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average is $217.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

