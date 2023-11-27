KM Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

KM Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,223 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $58.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

