Ally Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $146.62. 1,745,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,131. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

