Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 104.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,089 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up about 4.8% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.36. 104,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,581. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

