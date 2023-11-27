KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 1.7% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.04. 11,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,550. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $256.33 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.13.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

