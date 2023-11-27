ICONIQ Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

ICONIQ Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,369,921 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets accounts for 0.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.43. 3,387,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,906,389. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,302,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $897,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,175 shares of company stock worth $5,865,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

