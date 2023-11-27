KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $22.42 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 16.2% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $22,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,443,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,328,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,253,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 176,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.