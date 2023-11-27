ICONIQ Capital LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ICONIQ Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.67. 4,195,015 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

