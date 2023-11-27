KM Capital Management Ltd. Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.96. 829,599 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

